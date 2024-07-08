Consumers Energy: 1,500 Fast Charging Stations by End of 2030

July 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Consumers Energy expects to power 1,500 new fast charging locations for electric vehicles by the end of the decade, a huge expansion in public charging that highlights still-strong EV growth and a bright future for clean transportation in Michigan.



The forecast is part of Consumers Energy’s Transportation Electrification Plan that it is filing with state regulators. In the report, the energy provider shared successes in residential and business EV programs, vehicle charging at night that helps the electric grid – and offered a plan for new rebates for battery-powered public EV chargers.



“Despite some of the naysayers in the news lately, the trends in EV growth are unmistakable. EV numbers in Michigan have tripled since the end of 2020, and we’re seeing strong signs growth will continue,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.



“We want you to think about Consumers Energy when you’re buying an EV. We should be your next call to make your EV experience convenient and affordable. We are a one-stop shop for EV drivers, while we work more and more with Michigan businesses to build out charging locations and support more EVs taking to the road.”



Consumers Energy today has provided over 135 rebates for locations for public fast chargers that can fully power an EV’s battery in less than half an hour. The energy provider expects over 1,500 locations, each with four or more fast chargers, will be built over the rest of this decade as EV numbers climb. Most EV charging takes place overnight at home, but public locations provide confidence for drivers as they travel long distances across Michigan for work or pleasure.



To support that growth, Snyder said Consumers Energy will start offering rebates next year for the next generation of fast chargers – ones that are powered by on-site batteries. Those will allow chargers to be installed more quickly, and they will draw power from the electric grid overnight, the lowest-cost time, to charge vehicles during the day when people are on the road.



Consumers Energy has actively provided solutions that support Michigan’s EV transformation, including rebates for home and public charging through its PowerMIDrive program and a companion program, PowerMIFleet, that helps businesses electrify their fleets.



More recently, Consumers Energy has developed programs for multifamily and community charging and is supporting Michigan school districts that are adding more than 100 electric school buses. People who have questions about EVs can also connect with an EV specialist and learn more about rebates and programs at the link below.



Snyder said the company’s EV outreach has allowed Consumers Energy to connect with Michiganders and help them charge vehicles in ways that benefit all customers. Over 90% of Consumers Energy customers’ EV charging takes place outside of peak afternoon times, reducing costs for everyone even if they don’t drive an EV.



“We know electric vehicles are good for the planet and they’re a good experience for drivers,” Snyder said. “We also know we’re taking the right steps to speed up Michigan’s EV transformation in a way that helps the grid and lowers costs for everyone. Whether you drive an EV or not, you come out ahead.”