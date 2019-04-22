Construction Will Close Owosso Road

April 22, 2019

Construction work is expected to start today that will close a road in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Owosso Road between Grand River and Sharp Road will be closed starting at 6am and remain closed through 9pm Tuesday. The work is being done to replace two drain crossings under Owosso Road that will require excavation of the trenches to replace the culverts and then backfill the area.



While the road will be completely closed to through traffic, local traffic will still have access. The road commission reminds that, as always, the work is dependent on the weather.