Construction Will Affect Grand River Traffic In Brighton

January 20, 2020

Motorists who go through downtown Brighton on their way to work today are asked to be aware of a possible slowdown in traffic.



Vehicular traffic on one block of Grand River will be affected today and possibly again Tuesday to allow work to proceed for a new business. The block affected is the 100 block of East Grand River, extending from Main to North Street. Brighton Dept. of Public Services Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI that the primary aspect for motorists to be aware of is that there will be no turns onto Main St. for traffic proceeding northwest on Grand River.



Goch says the main reason for the traffic shift is that a live water tap will be installed on the water main which serves that area of town. He says the contractor hopes to get the work done in one day, but the project may extend into Tuesday. (TT)