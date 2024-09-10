Construction Suicide Prevention Week

September 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



During Construction Suicide Prevention Week, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is joining forces with construction companies and labor organizations to raise awareness and promote action on the critical issue of workplace mental health in the construction industry.



Suicide is a leading cause of death among working-age adults in the U.S., and the construction industry suicide rate is nearly four times higher than that of the general population, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



In 2022, Michigan reported 175 suicide deaths in the construction industry, all involving males, according to the 2024 Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission Annual Report.



All construction suicide deaths in Michigan during 2021 and 2022 involved males, underscoring the need for targeted mental health interventions within this predominantly male industry.



“Addressing mental health challenges, particularly in industries like construction, is vital to ensuring the well-being of the men and women who build our communities, said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Deputy Director Sean Egan. “We must continue to break down the stigma around mental health and equip workers with the resources they need to seek help when they need it most. Together, we can create safer, more resilient workplaces by fostering a culture where mental health is prioritized just as much as physical safety.”



With over 203,000 construction employees in Michigan, MIOSHA is taking an opportunity during Construction Suicide Prevention Week to encourage construction companies and workers across the state to promote the importance of mental health in the workplace.



“Each suicide leaves families, friends, and communities devastated. If we can make a difference and save lives, MIOSHA will do whatever possible to assist employers in improving worker safety and health protections,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman.



In 2023, nearly 300,000 construction workers representing 47 U.S. states and territories participated in Construction Suicide Prevention Week. On Monday September 9, construction workers are asked to take part in a one minute of silence during a nationwide stand-down to honor construction workers lives lost to suicide.



LEO urges employers talk to workers about workplace stress, mental health, and substance use, and to dispel myths preventing workers from speaking up about mental health challenges.



The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Michigan, the state’s leading full-service construction trade association, has joined efforts to promote suicide prevention and mental health awareness in construction. As part of a national alliance, AGC is dedicated to providing critical information and resources aimed at raising awareness, fostering a culture of care, and encouraging open dialogue in the workplace.



“The construction industry in Michigan is embracing a no worker left behind position on addressing mental health issues,” said Damian Hill, president of the Associated General Contractors of Michigan. “Everyone has a role to play and can literally be a lifeline for those most in need in our industry.”



The number of reported suicides for construction and extraction occupation workers in Michigan increased 65% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This increase occurred despite a slowdown in construction activity during 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the subsequent rise in 2022 highlights the ongoing mental health challenges within the industry as normal work resumed.



Suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in Michigan in 2021, according to the CDC.



Investing in mental health and safety is critical to build strong workplaces, a strong workforce and strong communities. To learn more about LEO’s Workplace Mental Health efforts, visit the link below.