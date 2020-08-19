Construction Starts Thursday On Dorr Road In Genoa Township

August 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some alternating traffic impacts will be associated with a road rehabilitation project that starts Thursday in Genoa Township.



The work will be taking place on Dorr Road between Grand River and Herbst Road. On Thursday, Saturday and next Monday, traffic on Dorr Road will be diverted in a southbound only direction during construction from Grand River. On Friday and Sunday, normal traffic patterns will resume. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that motorists wanting to travel northbound on Dorr Road on Thursday, Saturday and Monday must find alternate routes.



The road rehabilitation project is expected to wrap up sometime Monday. All of the work is weather dependent. Photo: Google Street View.