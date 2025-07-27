Construction Starts Monday on WB I-96 Bridge over M-52

July 27, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Work on the westbound I-96 bridge over M-52 in Webberville is scheduled to start on Monday.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 to improve the bridge, including partial deck replacement and a new barrier wall.



"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "By the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 24,500 lane miles of roads and 1,900 bridges, supporting thousands of good-paying, local jobs without raising taxes by a dime. This year, let's build on our momentum to pass a bipartisan local road funding plan so we can keep fixing our damn roads and creating good-paying, local jobs."



Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect on westbound I-96 and M-52 throughout the project, which is expected to end in mid-October.



The project will improve the ride and extend the bridge’s service life.



Officials said the investment is expected to directly and indirectly support seven jobs.