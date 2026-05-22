Construction Underway On New Parking Lot In Downtown Howell

May 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction is underway on a new parking lot in downtown Howell.



The new public parking lot is located at the northwest corner of West Washington Street and South Michigan Ave.



The project was a partnership with EGLE to clean-up the site and demolish the old Snedicor’s Dry Cleaning building.



At Monday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Kristi Troy the contractor had mobilized and started on construction. She said it’s a great company and the same that did parking lot #10 by the Fire & Ice Depot Project. Based on that, Troy said they expect very quick progress and the new lot to be ready in time for summer.



Improvements include full site grading, stormwater infrastructure, curb and gutter, sidewalks, pavement, landscaping, and associated site features.