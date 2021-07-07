Construction Work To Affect Two High Traffic Roads

July 7, 2021

Construction work will severely limit one high traffic area tomorrow, while another has been delayed until next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission is working on Pettysville Road from M-36 to Swarthout Road in Hamburg Township, tomorrow. Traffic will be directed one way only, moving northbound. Crews will be paving that closed portion of Pettysville, and are expected to have it completed, Friday.



Elsewhere, in Brighton Township, the closing of a portion Hyne Road has been delayed until Monday, due to the contractor’s schedule. There, pavement reconstruction will take place between Old US-23 to 600-feet to the east. This project is expected to be ongoing until Wednesday, July 28th, and traffic will be detoured.



Cathy Tallman of the LCRC shared further details of the Hyne Road project. She wrote to WHMI, in an email, "The project limits for this phase are Hyne Rd from Old US-23 to 10120 Hyne which is also the left turn lane and taper along Hyne Rd. You could also say that it’s from Old US-23 approximately 600’ east. Once this leg is done and open, the west leg of Hyne will be closed for several weeks. When that’s done and open, work on Old US-23 will begin, but it will NOT be closed, rather work will be done under flag control. We’ll send out new construction advisories before the other phases begin."



As always, weather adversities, additional changes in the contractor’s schedules and other factors could alter the timing of these projects.