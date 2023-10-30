Construction Planned This Week in Green Oak & Brighton Township

October 30, 2023

news@WHMI.com



A few road closures take effect this week for drivers in the Green Oak and Brighton Township area.



According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a full-closure of the roundabout bridge over US-23 is in effect this week, consisting of both east and westbound Lee Roads near the Green Oak Village Place Mall.



Both sides of Lee Road are expected to reopen the evening of Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m.



Drivers are advised to utilize Whitmore Lake Road, Silver Lake Road, and Fieldcrest Drive as a detour.



An overnight single lane closure is also in effect on southbound US-23 from Grand River Avenue to Silver Lake Road. The left lane of SB US-23 is closed in that area and will fully reopen Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m.



In Brighton Township, both EB/WB Spencer Road from Buno Road to Old US-23 will experience a 5-day full closure until Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.



Drivers on westbound Spencer Road can detour south on Pleasant Valley, west on Grand River, north on Old US-23, then back onto Spencer Road.



Drivers on eastbound Spencer Road can detour south on Old US-23, east on Grand River, north on Pleasant Valley, then back onto Spencer Road.



The construction is part of MDOT’s ongoing $162 (m) million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.



All roadwork is weather dependent.