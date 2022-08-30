Roads Closed In Lyon Township Over Holiday Weekend

August 30, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





While many projects will be suspended, at least one local road closure will remain in effect over the holiday weekend.



Currie Road from Eight Mile Road to Nine Mile Road in Lyon Township is currently closed for construction and will remain closed during the holiday weekend.



Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Managing Director Dennis Kolar announced that most road-construction projects will be suspended at 3pm this Friday for the Labor Day holiday weekend.



Kolar prohibited most heavy equipment during the holiday and said the Road Commission wants to ensure that the roads are free of obstructions during the holiday weekend. Work will resume after 6am on Tuesday, September 6th.