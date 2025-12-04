Construction Advisories For WHMI Listening Area

December 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some travel and project advisories for the WHMI listening area.



In Fenton Township this Thursday, the right lane of northbound US-23 at Torrey Road will be closed from 7:30am to 1pm for bridge inspection. The work is weather permitting. Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.





In Salem Township, two extended road closures have been announced.



The closure of Dickerson Road between South Street and 6 Mile for storm sewer work has been extended by 10 days. That work began on September 15th and is now expected to take a total of approximately 13 weeks to complete. The road remains closed to all thru-traffic.



The closure of 6 Mile between Currie Road and Chubb Road for storm sewer work has also been extended by 10 days. That work began on September 9th and is now expected to take a total of approximately 14 weeks to complete. That road also remains closed to all thru-traffic.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.





Over in the Jackson area, MDOT announced intermittent closures on US-127.

MDOT issued a permit to Consumers Energy for utility work on US-127 between M-50 and South Street. That work will occur early Sunday morning on December 14th, from roughly 7am to 11am. The project will require intermittent lane closures on US-127 throughout the operation. Traffic control will be maintained by the Michigan State Police and motorists should expect delays.