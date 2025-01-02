Construction Complete on Brighton's People & Pets Pharmacy

January 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's new People & Pets Pharmacy is nearly ready to open at the site of the former Michigan State Police post off East Grand River and Old US 23.



The Brighton Area Historical Society posted on social media construction of the pharmacy was recently completed.



The former MSP post opened in 1936, according to BAHS. "The post was relocated in the 1980s and the building was repurposed into different businesses through the years until the building was razed in late spring of 2024."



When the project was first announced in December 2023, People & Pets Pharmacy CEO Peter Lyders-Petersen said putting the company's first location in the Brighton area is only natural, since this is where he makes his home.



According to the township, when it’s opened the business will dispense prescriptions to both people and their pets and will also stock over-the-counter items.



Photo courtesy of Brighton Area Historical Society.