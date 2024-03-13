Construction Closures Begin March 18 in Green Oak Township
March 13, 2024
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
A series of closures will take effect next week on local roadways and a carpool lot in Green Oak Township.
Below are the outlined closures from Livingston County Emergency Management.
The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18, and extend through mid-August.
ROAD CLOSURE:
EB/WB Silver Lake Rd. from Whitmore Lake Rd to Fieldcrest Dr.
Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM
Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM
Detour: Traffic will be detoured to Whitmore Lake Rd or Fieldcrest Dr., and to Lee Road or M-36 to access ramps and freeway.
CARPOOL LOT CLOSURE:
US-23/Silver Lake Road Carpool Lot
Starts: 03/18/2024 9:00 AM
Ends: 08/16/2024 11:59 PM
RAMP CLOSURES:
NB US-23 ramp to/from Silver Lake Rd.
Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM
Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM
Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the M-36 and Lee Rd interchanges and ramps.
SB US-23 ramp to/from Silver Lake Rd.
Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM
Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM
Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the M-36 interchange and ramps.
All construction dates are subject to change due to the weather.