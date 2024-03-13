Construction Closures Begin March 18 in Green Oak Township

March 13, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





A series of closures will take effect next week on local roadways and a carpool lot in Green Oak Township.



Below are the outlined closures from Livingston County Emergency Management.



The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18, and extend through mid-August.





ROAD CLOSURE:

EB/WB Silver Lake Rd. from Whitmore Lake Rd to Fieldcrest Dr.

Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM

Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM

Detour: Traffic will be detoured to Whitmore Lake Rd or Fieldcrest Dr., and to Lee Road or M-36 to access ramps and freeway.



CARPOOL LOT CLOSURE:

US-23/Silver Lake Road Carpool Lot

Starts: 03/18/2024 9:00 AM

Ends: 08/16/2024 11:59 PM



RAMP CLOSURES:

NB US-23 ramp to/from Silver Lake Rd.

Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM

Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM

Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the M-36 and Lee Rd interchanges and ramps.



SB US-23 ramp to/from Silver Lake Rd.

Starts: 03/18/2024 7:00 AM

Ends: 08/16/2024 5:00 PM

Detour: Traffic will be detoured to utilize the M-36 interchange and ramps.







All construction dates are subject to change due to the weather.