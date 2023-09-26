Construction Bids Approved for Renovations to Fowlerville EMS Substation

September 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a series of construction bids for renovations to the Fowlerville EMS substation, located on 200 N. Grand Street in downtown Fowlerville.



Livingston County EMS purchased the three-bay facility earlier this year from the Fowlerville Area Fire Department.



However, while the facility is in good shape, it’s in need of several upgrades to allow for a sleeping quarters (egress windows & fire suppression), bathroom renovations, flooring, paint, and ceiling tile.



Other renovations include new exterior signage, generator and HVAC replacement, and furniture.



Costs for various projects, per the contractor bids presented at the LCBC meeting, is approximately $328,748, with a portion to be paid using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. There is also a 10% contingency fee from the architectural firm, bringing the total cost of the project to $367,303.



David Feldpausch is EMS Director in Livingston County and said while construction is underway, the Fowlerville Area Fire Department will let their crew use their brand new fire station, located west of town near the Fowlerville fairgrounds.



The approved contractors are locally based in the southeast and mid-Michigan areas.



A link to the County meeting minutes and agenda can be found at the provided link.