Construction Begins Oct. 9 on Pleasant Valley Rd. in Brighton Township

October 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A construction project will impact drivers starting next week on Pleasant Valley Road in Brighton Township.



According to the Livingston County Road Commission, Pleasant Valley Road from Spencer Road to Waycross Street will begin a road rehabilitation project starting Monday, October 9th.



The construction is expected to last through Saturday, October 21st.



The road will remain open, but under flag control. Delays are expected and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.



The LCRC says construction dates are subject to change depending on the weather.