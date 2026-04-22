Construction at Red Cedar Roadside Park in Ingham County

April 22, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Most of MDOT’s roadside parks are reopening next week, but not in Ingham County.



The department says Red Cedar Roadside Park on M-43 will be closed until late May for construction. Meanwhile, several other roadside parks may also be closed due to maintenance or weather conditions.



MDOT has a total of 85 roadside parks around the state. Most of these parks are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, April 28.



MDOT says not to expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime in late May. Annual testing and treatment of the park water systems must be completed first.



We have a link with more information on all of Michigan's roadside parks posted below.