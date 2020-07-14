Man Charged In Break-In At Unadilla Store Enters Plea

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





One of three suspects charged with breaking into the Unadilla Store has entered a plea.



18-year-old Connor Marshall, 26-year-old Travis Sprague and a 16-year-old juvenile, all from Dansville, were all charged in connection with the February 1st incident in which police say the three entered the store and attempted to gain access to the ATM. A similar incident took place at the store April 11th, although charges have yet to be filed in that case.



In court recently, Marshall entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of attempted safe breaking, breaking and entering a building with intent, and possession of burglary tools. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court August 18th. Records show that Sprague has a probable cause conference set August 4th.



The arrests followed a search warrant that was carried out May 12th by Michigan State Police at a home in Dansville. Marshall was arrested on May 22nd by the Unadilla Township Police Department and remains incarcerated at the Livingston County Jail. Sprague was arrested on May 29th in Manistee County by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team on a Unadilla Township warrant. He was held there until he could be transported to the Livingston County Jail. The juvenile was expected to face charges in Ingham County where he resides.



The arrests and charges were the result of the efforts of multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of officers from Unadilla Township, Jackson County, Lake County, Manistee County and the Michigan State Police. The three were expected to face additional similar charges in the other jurisdictions.