Mobile Food Pantry Coming To Brighton VFW Friday

February 9, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A mobile food pantry will be in Brighton this Friday to help support veterans and their families.



The Connect Five Veterans Foundation has partnered with the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County to bring the Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry to Brighton VFW Post 4357.



125 free food Parcels, almost 10,000 pounds, will be available for the distribution event. Organizers say it will be a “no contact” event and those in need can drive up and crews will load vehicles.



From 1 to 2pm on Friday, veterans and their families preferred. Then from 2 to 3pm, anyone in need is welcome. Organizers say no one will be turned away as long as food parcels are available.



The Brighton VFW Post 4357 is located at 10590 Grand River.



In addition to the food parcels, those who come through also received healthy recipes and nutrition information.