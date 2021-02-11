Congresswoman Slotkin Delivers "State Of The District" Address

February 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The State of the 8th District address was delivered by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin on Wednesday night.



Slotkin discussed past accomplishments and unveiled her second-term agenda. The Holly Democrat’s career has been spent in national security – she worked as a CIA intelligence analyst and Pentagon official who served under two presidents and also did three tours in Iraq as a militia expert. Slotkin was recently named as Chair of the House Intelligence & Counterterrorism Subcommittee to identify and work against groups attempting to use violence as a political strategy.



Slotkin said government shouldn’t take care of everyone’s problems but it should take care of the big things including economic and physical security. She noted a lot of internal division and a need for people to see each other as neighbors and come together despite differences in views. Slotkin discussed a need to build the economy back stronger and assure that it is open to all regardless of race or creed, support small businesses now but also in the long term with policies that support the growth, and expand the manufacturing sector in Michigan and the U.S.



Slotkin also talked about her health security agenda and fighting COVID-19, lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs so people can get the care and needed treatment without breaking the bank. Slotkin further announced that she was just named to the House Veterans Affairs Committee to take on issues like suicide prevention and healthcare for injuries and disabilities as the result of service.



Slotkin discussed a need to pass additional COVID relief. She highlighted the impacts of COVID-19, the strain on mental health, unemployment, loans and grants and security threats, saying they need to super-charge distribution of the vaccine and deliver funding to state and local governments. Slotkin said the she plans to focus on boosting “buy American” requirements for the federal government, reduce dependence on foreign sources, boost manufacturing and fix the broken immigration system with comprehensive reforms.



Slotkin said she remains focused on physical security but commented she thinks environmental security should be treated like homeland security because it’s about the safety of kids and preserving the way of life in Michigan. Slotkin stressed that PFAS chemicals in groundwater and the health of the Great Lakes are issues that impact both health. She said she wants to keep the pressure on the Pentagon to clean up contamination around military bases and said it’s time to start treating the climate crisis like the national security threat that it is.



Slotkin also highlighted the need to develop the next generation of electric vehicle batteries, and other technology to reduce the carbon footprint. Finally, she stressed a need to take on the emerging threats of domestic terrorism and cyber-attacks.