Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin Secures $18.5M for Local Projects

March 11, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) announced a total of 13 projects in Michigan’s 7th District are on their way to receiving over $18.5 million in federal funding.



Funding for the projects cleared a hurdle on Wednesday when the House passed a “minibus” funding package, which is set to be passed by the Senate within the coming weeks.



“This week, I voted for the first of two government funding bills that we need to pass to prevent a needless government shutdown. This bill covers things like agriculture and transportation, but also includes funding for important community projects in the 7th District. I first announced which projects I would support as part of the Community Project Funding process last spring, so I’m glad they have finally passed the House and that we’re one step closer to making an impact at home,” said Slotkin.



In Livingston County, the Unadilla Township Fire Department will receive $850,000 in funding. Additionally, over $1 million will go to Oakland County projects, including $161,000 to the Milford Police Department $850,000 to Lyon Township for sewer & utility improvements.



The Unadilla Township Fire Department, located on 116 Main Street in Gregory, MI, was granted $850,000 for purchase of a Fire Engine Pumper Rescue Apparatus. The new vehicle will assist in the department’s response to structure fires, vehicle fires, traffic accidents, farm emergencies, and mutual aid responses to surrounding communities, including those in Washtenaw and Ingham Counties.



In the Village of Milford, the Milford Police Department submitted a proposal to equip police officers with both body-worn and in-car cameras, and to establish a de-escalation training program.



A total of $161,000 was issued to ‘assure the public that the Milford Police Department is operating a professional, well-intentioned and well-trained department, with the latest technology for transparency,’ according to a press release from slotkin.house.gov (provided below).



Lyon Township officials had submitted a proposal to upgrade water infrastructure under Milford Road. A total of $850,000 will go toward drainage improvements to support the Southeast Ring Road project, providing traffic congestion relief and connectivity along the main roads of Grand River Avenue and Milford Road, and a truck route for the industrial zoned corridor.



The Lyon Township area is deemed one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the State of Michigan. The new route & utility improvements benefits the residents’ and businesses whose properties drain to the New Hudson Drain, with the extension of public water main, sanitary sewer, and construction of the Southeast Ring Road.







Other projects included in the $18.5 million dollar funding package include:



• City of Owosso Public Safety Building: $1,000,000



• City of Leslie Wastewater System Improvements Project: $1,000,000



• Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton County Schools Trauma Care Project: $720,000



• City of Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant and Sanitary Sewer System Improvements: $959,752



• Ingham County for Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements at Red Cedar River: $959,752



• Capital Region International (LAN) Terminal Building Project: $8,100,000



• Michigan’s Main Street Project: $500,000



• City of Lansing Universally Accessible Playground: $800,000



• Village of Okemos Affordable Housing and Mixed-Use Development: $1,666,279



• City of Durand Trumble Park Project: $1,000,000.







Slotkin continues to advocate for two remaining projects on her FY24 list, both of which are sponsored by Michigan State University.