Congressman Barrett's Lansing Office Defaced

October 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Congressman Tom Barrett says a group of demonstrators vandalized his Lansing office.



In the evening hours on Thursday, October 30th the exterior walls, front steps, walkway of Barrett’s congressional office were defaced with chalk.



The following statements were written:



• “Show your face Tom”

• “You support fascists”

• “We not forget or forgive you”

• “You are a disgrace to our country”

• “I found you a heart Tom”

• “Don’t let kids starve Tom!”

• “Grow a spine”



A release states "the criminal activity took place on private property during a political rally promoted by local media and organized by three organizations: the Climate Action Campaign, Michigan Families for Fair Care, and Sierra Club Michigan".



The release states “This political harassment for the cameras is at complete odds with the constructive dialogue Barrett’s staff has had with these individuals. Just 24 hours earlier, a senior staff member met face-to-face with Michigan Families for Fair Care. The conversation was cordial, honest, and concluded with an agreement to meet and work together in the future to ensure the group’s concerns and voice were heard”.



Barrett issued the following statement:



“Last night, my congressional office in Lansing was vandalized by a group of trespassers during a political rally of left-wing activists. There is a clear distinction between peaceful protest and harassment, and this failed attempt to intimidate me crossed a line and will not be tolerated. Your political beliefs should never determine whether or not you feel safe at work, so I appreciate law enforcement investigating this criminal behavior and prioritizing the well-being of my staff who have done nothing but work tirelessly to help their neighbors and serve our communities. It is deeply disturbing that this happened just 24 hours after my team had a cordial and honest conversation, face-to-face, with members of Michigan Families for Fair Care who organized the rally with Sierra Club Michigan and the Climate Action Campaign. Each one of these organizations, along with the local media who actively promoted this event, should ask themselves if their words and actions have done anything to improve the discourse in our increasingly-divided country. I think the answer is obvious.”



The number of threats against members of Congress is said to be at historic highs, exceeding 14,000 serious assessments – a 55% increase from last year – with two months left in the calendar year.”