Congressman Barrett, US Energy Secretary Hold Roundtable Discussion on Energy

June 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett on Monday hosted U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to meet with Lansing area leaders and discuss the work Congress and the Trump administration are doing to "unleash affordable, reliable American energy."



The federal officials led a roundtable meeting with business leaders, state government officials, and energy providers at the Lansing Board of Water and Light Depot.



“We’ve taken historic steps at the federal level to lower energy prices for families while rush-to-green mandates in Michigan continue causing those savings to disappear,” said Barrett. “Michigan families are working hard to pay the bills and keep the lights on, and they need more affordable, reliable energy to do that — not less. It was great having Secretary Wright here in Lansing to hear directly from the people and businesses working to make this a reality. Together we’ll continue fighting in Washington and in Michigan to unleash affordable, reliable American energy.”



Barrett has opposed Michigan’s green-energy mandates that he says push the state towards 100% renewable energy by 2040 and have caused utility prices to continue rising.



“Thanks to leaders like Congressman Barrett and the Working Families Tax Cut, Michiganders will enjoy better access to affordable, reliable and secure American energy to power their homes and businesses,” said Secretary Turner. “It was great to hear from the Congressman and so many local leaders today who understand how critical common sense energy policy is for improving American lives and unleashing prosperity. I look forward to continuing our engagements and returning soon.”



Also on Monday, the Department of Energy announced a $1.6 billion loan to help lower energy costs for Michigan consumers.



“Thanks to President Trump, Congressman Barrett and Secretary Wright, we are seeing a strong investment in American energy and clean natural gas,” said Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Matt Hall. “This is a great way to strengthen our grid and make monthly electric bills more affordable. The Working Families Tax Cut keeps paying dividends for Michigan families.”



“Today’s roundtable with U.S. Secretary of Energy Wright and Congressman Tom Barrett was a productive and meaningful exchange for the Lansing regional business community,” said Tim Daman, President & CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Conversations centered on the future of energy policy and its direct impact on manufacturing competitiveness, as well as the federal infrastructure investments that will shape Michigan’s economic trajectory for decades to come. The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the opportunity to bring our members’ voices directly to federal leadership, and we look forward to continued partnership on the policies that drive job creation and long-term growth in our region.”



Barrett has helped advance numerous efforts to unleash what his office calls affordable, American energy and lower costs for families, including the Working Families Tax Cuts. This bill, which was signed into law in July 2025, is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, reinstated quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales, rescinded billions in “Green New Deal” subsidies, and reversed disastrous Biden-era policies that sent energy prices skyrocketing.



“Michigan’s future depends on having the energy resources needed to power economic growth, support thriving communities and keep costs affordable for employers and families,” said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Jim Holcomb. “We appreciate the administration, U.S. Energy Secretary Wright and Congressman Barrett for helping lead the way and convening this important discussion and opportunity to engage on energy affordability, reliability, security, and independence — issues that are fundamental to Michigan and America’s economic competitiveness and long-term prosperity.”



Barrett also sent a letter in January 2025 alongside his colleagues from Michigan to the DOE Offices of Nuclear Energy and Clean Energy Demonstrations supporting Holtec International’s application to reopen the Palisades Nuclear Plant and deliver reliable, affordable, efficient energy to Michigan communities.