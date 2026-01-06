Congressman Barret Unveils New Lansing Office

January 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett's office has announced the opening of his new district office in downtown Lansing.



According to a release, the new fifth-floor office provides a professional, secure, and efficient workspace for Barrett and his staff to deliver high-quality constituent services.



The new location also allows all visitors to access the office easily through the ADA-compliant main entrance and elevators; the previous office’s ADA-compliant, ramp-accessible entrance was located in the rear of the building.



“I’m excited to announce our new district office in downtown Lansing, where we will build on the busy and successful year we had serving the people of mid-Michigan,” said Barrett.



“This new office will enable my staff and me to continue hearing from and helping local residents safely, effectively, and accessibly. The building provides visitors, constituents, and my team a safe and conveniently located space in the heart of our district. Together, we look forward to listening to mid-Michigan residents’ opinions, answering their questions, and helping them navigate federal government agencies - at the new office and across the district.”



The new office is located at:



101 S. Washington Square

Suite 520

Lansing, MI 48933



The phone number for the district office remains the same. Constituents can contact the office by calling 517-993-0510 or online at barrett.house.gov/contact.