Congressman Barrett Sees Veteran-Related Bills Pass U.S. House Ahead of Memorial Day

May 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett saw two more veteran-related bills pass the U.S. House late Thursday with bipartisan support.



These are Barrett’s seventh and eighth bills to pass the House of Representatives.



The Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act (H.R. 6047) would provide the first increase in decades to benefits for catastrophically disabled veterans and survivors of service members who died in the line of duty.



“Our nation can never fully repay the debt we owe to the heroes and families who have served and sacrificed for our freedom,” Barrett said in a statement after the vote. “But passing my bipartisan legislation today is further proof that we will never stop trying.”



Additionally, H.R. 6047 included another one of Congressman Barrett’s bills, the Home Affordability for Guard and Reserve Act, which would expend the VA home loan to more National Guard and Armed Forces Reserve members.



This legislation is one small piece of Barrett’s plan to Revive the American Dream and make housing more affordable, part of his Blueprint for a Better America, according to Barrett's office.



These two bills follow passage of Barrett’s sixth bill earlier this week: the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act.