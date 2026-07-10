Congressman Barrett, Secretary Collins Discuss Work to Improve Veteran Services

July 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett this week welcomed U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins to mid-Michigan to discuss ongoing efforts and progress by Congress and the Trump administration to support veterans and improve access to the benefits and care they’ve earned.



The officials met with staff at a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Lansing, visited the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home in Eaton Rapids, and held a roundtable discussion with local veteran leaders. Following the roundtable, Barrett presented Vietnam veteran Sgt. Robert Haywood with Purple Heart and service ribbons that Barrett obtained to replace the originals that were stolen from Haywood’s residence.



“The men and women who honorably served our country shouldn’t have to jump through hoops when they come home to get the benefits they earned,” said Barrett. “I’m grateful to Secretary Collins for visiting mid-Michigan again to hear directly from local veterans and dedicated VA staff about additional steps we can take to continue improving service at the VA. I’m eager to continue working to ensure all our nation’s heroes can access the support they deserve.”



“Congressman Barrett has been a champion for Veterans, and it was inspiring to see how the improvements we’re making at VA are helping Michiganders who wore the uniform,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We’re putting Veterans first by expanding access to care, shrinking the backlog of Veterans waiting for benefits, repairing VA facilities at a record pace, and listening to Veterans on visits like this one so we can keep finding ways to improve.”



Barrett and Collins first visited the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Lansing to hear from health care professionals and other staff about their work serving veterans, the implementation of the VA’s new electronic health record system, and possible improvements to better serve veterans.



The officials then visited the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, which provides housing, child care, and other support services to veteran and military families, especially those transitioning to civilian life. After touring the campus, they met with VFW National Home leaders, veteran service officers, and other Michigan veterans to discuss how the VA can continue strengthening support, reducing delays, and improving service for the men and women who have served in the military.



“We are grateful to welcome Congressman Tom Barrett and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins to the VFW National Home and appreciate the opportunity to share our mission firsthand,” said Dr. Jerred Johnson, Executive Director of the VFW National Home. “For more than a century, the VFW National Home has been dedicated to helping military, veteran, and service families build new beginnings, and visits like this help shine a light on the importance of ensuring those who have served our nation have the support they deserve.”



“We're proud to welcome the Secretary to Ingham County and appreciate the opportunity to highlight the needs, successes, and resilience of our local veterans,” said Amy Pocan, director of the Ingham and Clinton County Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our veterans deserve leaders who are willing to listen. The Secretary's visit provides an important opportunity to engage directly with the County Veteran Service Officers of Ingham County, whose firsthand experience and working knowledge can help identify challenges, develop practical solutions, and strengthen services for the veterans we serve.”



“VETLIFE is honored to welcome Congressman Barrett and Secretary Collins as they take the time to hear directly from organizations serving veterans across Michigan,” said Joshua Parish, President & CEO of VETLIFE. “Every day, we see veterans and their families working to navigate a system that can be difficult to access, especially for those living in rural communities or facing barriers to care. As our veteran population and workforce continue to evolve, we have an opportunity to modernize how veterans connect with the benefits, healthcare, and support they have earned-making access simpler, more responsive, and available before challenges become crises. We appreciate Congressman Barrett’s leadership on veterans’ issues and Secretary Collins’ willingness to engage with organizations on the front lines. Together, government, nonprofits, and community partners can build a stronger, more connected system that empowers veterans and their families to thrive.”



“The opportunity to sit down with Congressman Barrett and Secretary Collins to discuss the MWTEC Veterans Academy is monumental,” said Jason Peterson, Director of Veteran Academy MWTEC. “Together, we have an opportunity to strengthen the systems that connect veterans to education, meaningful careers, and the support they need to build successful futures in Michigan.”



“It isn't every day that the staff from a community college veteran support office gets to meet directly with their U.S. Representative AND the Secretary of the VA,” said Andrew Cosgrove, Veteran Services Director at Lansing Community College. “We are honored to have the opportunity Rep. Barrett’s office has provided us to meet with Secretary Collins to discuss some of the issues our veterans and dependents face when transitioning out of the military and into higher education and utilizing their GI Bill benefits. Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for us and our country; we, the staff of LCC’s Center for Veteran and Family Support, do what we can to provide assistance and support so our veterans can be successful at LCC and move on to the next chapter of their lives, whether that’s transferring to a university or entering the workforce.”



“We trust that Rep. Barrett and Secretary Collins will work to ensure our veterans and dependents are taken care of and provide veteran support offices around the country with the tools they need to assist veterans seeking better opportunities for themselves and their families,” Cosgrove continued.