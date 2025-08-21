Congressman Barrett, SBA Loeffler Meet Workers, Business Owners in Shiawassee County

August 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett and U.S. Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler met with local workers and small-business owners in Shiawassee County Wednesday, who shared their support for the One Big Beautiful Bill and the historic tax relief it delivered to support economic growth and create jobs in mid-Michigan.



According to a release, officials toured Clark Engineering in Owosso, hosted a roundtable with local business owners, visited the Owosso Speedway, and stopped for lunch at South 401 Restaurant in Corunna.



"In the factory, on the road, or at the restaurant, the people of mid-Michigan put in the hard work required to make an honest living and provide for their families," Barrett said.



"They are the reason we passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to provide historic tax relief and lower costs for everyday families who have been struggling to make ends meet as a result of runaway inflation. Today, their message was clear: The One Big Beautiful Bill and no tax on tips or overtime are big wins that are improving lives all across mid-Michigan. I’m thankful to Administrator Loeffler for coming to meet with the hardworking people who make our community special and hear their stories."



"President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act is delivering for small businesses and working families across Michigan - from factory floors to Main Street," Loeffler said. "Whether talking with business owners or workers today, it is clear these historic tax cuts, the incentives to hire, and no tax on tips and overtime will create more good paying jobs and drive more Made in America manufacturing. I am grateful to Congressman Barrett for his work to pass this critical relief for working families and small businesses - laying the foundation for the return of prosperity to Main Streets across Michigan."



Barrett and Loeffler first met with workers on a tour of Clark Engineering, an Owosso manufacturer that makes rod, wire form, pipe, tubing, and other metal products. They then hosted a roundtable at Clark with small-business owners and local leaders to discuss the needs of local job providers and the work by Barrett and the Trump administration to cut red tape and lower taxes - including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which secured broad income tax cuts and no tax on overtime, as well as full, immediate expensing for business investments.



"The entire team at Clark Engineering is grateful for the opportunity to host Congressman Barrett and SBA Administrator Loeffler today for an exciting discussion with many of the small business leaders who help drive Shiawassee County forward," said Clark Engineering Chief Administration Officer Kerry Dutcher.



"Their continued advocacy for pro-growth policies and essential tax relief is critical for the success of our company and will be a game changer for our employees. We appreciate their time and insights as we plan for the future."



"Small business is truly the backbone of America’s economy," said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath. "We are thankful for Congressman Barrett’s strong support for these firms in Shiawassee County, and appreciative that both he and SBA Administrator Loeffler took time today to visit with several of our local entrepreneurs and learn about their opportunities and challenges to business growth."



The congressman and administrator then visited the Owosso Speedway. They met with Rex Wheeler who owns and manages the speedway along with a local trucking business that delivers cargo across the country.



Barrett and Loeffler lastly stopped at South 401 Restaurant & Dessert Shop in Corunna, where they enjoyed lunch and discussed the Shiawassee County business environment with Horvath.



The congressman and administrator continue to highlight the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s elimination of tax on tips for servers at South 401 and many other employees working in hospitality, delivery, and other service jobs that rely on customer tips.