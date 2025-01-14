Congressman Barrett Opens Lansing Field Office

January 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett on Monday unveiled his congressional district office in Lansing.



The Rublican was joined by local leaders, including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, as well as other community members and staff to highlight the office’s role in serving constituents across Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.



"This district includes multiple counties and stretches across multiple state legislative jurisdictions," Barrett said. "I know from my time serving in the state legislature that, often times, constituents have issues that crossover between state and federal jurisdictions."



"We're excited and open to be working and partnering with our state lawmaker delegation as well, as we look to really represent constituents and their issues here."



The office will provide assistance with federal agencies, casework, and other constituent services.



It is located at 328 W. Ottawa Street, across from the Michigan Capitol building.