Congressman Barrett Leads Bipartisan Effort to Protect Selfridge A-10s from Early Retirement

October 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett on Wednesday sent a bipartisan letter to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees urging them to protect the squadron of A-10 fighter jets at Michigan’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base from early retirement.



According to Barrett's office, he was joined by 13 of his 14 colleagues in Michigan’s congressional delegation, as well as every member of the Idaho congressional delegation, who collectively called for the continuation of an A-10 mission at Gowen Field in Idaho. Barrett and his colleagues emphasized the importance of continuing the fighter missions to maintain military preparedness.



"At Selfridge, the men and women of Michigan's Air National Guard stand ready to defend our nation with the fleet of A-10 Warthog fighters," said Barrett. "The base not only plays a strategic role in our national defense; it also drives our state’s economy forward. Until we transition to the new mission at Selfridge, we must maintain the A-10 fleet at a high state of readiness."



"Early retirement of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft fleet could negatively impact Air National Guard Bases like Selfridge in Michigan and Gowen Field in Idaho," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "While both bases have planned for the divestment of the A-10s prior to receiving the F-15EXs and the F-16s, an expedited retirement of the A-10s would have negative consequences on their workforce, including pilots losing currency and certification, as well as maintaining proficiency due to the lack of airframes on which to work."



On September 10, 2025, the House passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which included language to ensure the A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" Aircraft fleet cannot be retired earlier than planned. The Senate-passed NDAA included a similar provision, but the two chambers still need to negotiate and pass a final version of the defense bill.



President Donald J. Trump announced this spring that Michigan’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base will be getting a new squadron of F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets to replace the outgoing A-10 jets. To maintain critical personnel and mission readiness at Selfridge, Barrett and the Michigan delegation are working to ensure the A-10 squadron stays at the base until transitioning to the new F-15EX jets.



This letter is endorsed by the National Guard Association of Michigan, National Guard Association of the United States, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and Air and Space Forces Association.



Photo courtesy of the 127th Wing Facebook page.