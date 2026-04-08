Congressman Barrett Celebrates Federal Investment at Brighton's Wastewater Treatment Plant

April 8, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Congressman Tom Barrett on Tuesday visited both the Brighton wastewater treatment plant and Michigan State University to highlight two local projects for which he secured federal funding.



The investments to support agricultural research at Michigan State and replace the wastewater treatment plant’s generator are part of the $146 million Barrett has secured for mid-Michigan projects since taking office last year.



“Visiting project sites at MSU and in Brighton today was a great reminder of why securing federal investments for mid-Michigan matters,” said Barrett. “The Agricultural Research Service greenhouses at MSU are home to cutting-edge plant science experiments that benefit Michigan farmers and the people they feed, and I was proud to secure funding to take that research capability to the next level. In Brighton, the investment I secured will replace an aging generator so residents can count on safe and reliable wastewater treatment for years to come. I came to Congress determined to ensure our tax dollars benefit our local communities, and that’s exactly what these resources are doing.”



In Brighton, Barrett met with city officials and staff of the Brighton Utilities Department. The $1 million Barrett secured in February will help the city replace the generator at its wastewater treatment plant to ensure the facility can operate without interruption.



“We are incredibly grateful to Representative Tom Barrett and the federal government for their support in securing this critical funding for our community,” said Brighton City Manager Gretchen Golmolka. “Replacing the aging generator at our wastewater treatment plant is an essential investment that will protect public health and the environment, while ensuring uninterrupted service for our residents. This project strengthens our city’s resilience and helps prepare us for future emergencies, giving our community greater confidence in the reliability of our infrastructure.”



At Michigan State University, Barrett met with research leaders to discuss how the $3 million the congressman secured in November will help the university renovate and maintain its greenhouse complex, where faculty, students, and other scientists conduct agricultural research that helps improve farming practices in Michigan and around the world. The university has a longtime partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. The renovation will help researchers better maintain the environmental control necessary for plant science research.



“Renovating our greenhouses ensures that researchers and students have access to modern, high-quality facilities to conduct research that meets the needs of Michigan agriculture and beyond,” said George Smith, MSU AgBioResearch director. “We’re appreciative of Rep. Barrett’s support that allows us to continue these upgrades, which helps MSU maintain and grow our position as a worldwide leader in plant science.”