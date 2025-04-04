Congressman Barrett Brings Michigan Couple Home from Mexican Prison

April 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Jackson County couple detained in Mexico for over a month because of a timeshare dispute are finally home after their daughter pleaded for their release.



Christy Akeo, 60, and Paul Akeo, 58, who live in Spring Arbor, were held in a Cancun prison for 32 days since they traveled there for vacation earlier this month and were arrested by Mexican authorities.



"The Akeo family wishes to thank President Donald J. Trump, his Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler and Congressman Tom Barrett for working tirelessly for the release of Paul and Christy Akeo," their daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey Lemke Hull and Michael Lemke, said in a Thursday evening statement. "We also want to express our deepest gratitude to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mark Coolidge Johnson, Charge d ’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Mission Mexico and his dedicated team."



They added that after "four straight weeks of uncertainty," Rep. Barrett's commitment to helping the Akeos return home safely gave them "hope and reassurance."



Paul and Christy Akeo entered into a Mexico timeshare agreement in 2021.



"Barrett traveled to Cancun at great personal risk, camped out at the prison and made it clear that he would not return home without them," the Hulls said. "His heroic efforts as a veteran represent the finest traditions of our nation’s military to never leave an American behind."



Rep. Barrett he traveled to Mexico to visit with the Akeos in prison and to push for their release after learning of their deteriorating physical condition.