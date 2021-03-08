Congressional Art Contest Open To High School Students

March 8, 2021

Mike Kruzman





High school artists of all types across Livingston County can take part in a contest held by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.



The 2021 Congressional Art Competition is now open to all high school students who live in or attend school in Michigan’s 8th District. This nationwide event is held every spring and is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives, including Congresswoman Slotkin.



Mediums being considered are painting, photography, drawing, mixed media, or something other like computer-generated art or a collage. All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and not violate U.S. copyright laws. Due to COVID-19, art submissions will not be collected physically for judging, but instead by a high quality photo of the artwork in JPG format and follow entry criteria. Submissions must be two-dimensional and no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches and must not weigh more than 15 pounds, including frame. A 2021 Student Release Form in PDF format must be completed, and all entries must be submitted by 5pm on May 1st.



The piece that is awarded first place will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.



For more information and a link to all the forms, visit https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition