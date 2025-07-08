Confrontation at White Lake Twp. Home Ends with 1 Teen Dead, Another Injured

July 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



White Lake Township Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.



According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. Seven people reportedly entered a detached garage at a home on the 9000 block of Mandon Drive. The homeowner was alerted through a video surveillance system and walked outside the house. The homeowner reportedly fired several shots toward the group, causing all seven to flee on foot.



The Police Department was notified later Tuesday morning by Oakland County Central Dispatch that two people were in Commerce Township, with one being at and the other being near Huron Valley Hospital, both with gunshot wounds. Commerce Township Fire Department was called to Half Penny Court, and transported the person to the hospital.



One of the suspects died of their injuries, despite lifesaving efforts. The second person was stabilized and is currently receiving treatment.



In a press conference shared by WXYZ, Lt. Matthew Ivory said the two people who were shot were both 17-years-old. When asked if the teen who died was at the hospital or was transported by the Fire Department, he said he believed they were the one transported to the hospital.



Two of the suspects, another minor and an adult, were arrested. The minor was released to their parents. The adult has “pending issues with other jurisdictions,” he said. The adult will remain in custody until those are dealt with.



Officers did speak to the homeowner, and the evidence gathered is being turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Prosecutor’s Office is also reviewing the case regarding the two who were arrested.



When asked what advice he would give another homeowner who found themselves in a similar situation, Ivory said “It’s hard to give advice on that. You obviously have the right to protect your life. I just hope it doesn’t come to that.”



He added that the quicker police are called, the quicker they can respond and help.



The only shots fired were from the homeowner, according to Ivory.



There is no clear motive for why they went to the garage. Ivory said it could be a “multitude of things.”



One of the attendees of the press conference said neighbors told them the house had prior incidents three times. They asked Ivory why the house may be “targeted,” but Ivory said he “wouldn’t be able to offer further comment on it.”



The suspects are allegedly from “all over,” with all seven being either teens or young adults. Ivory said he couldn’t confirm where all the suspects were from, due to three being unidentified.



The “randomness” of the incident is what stood out most to Ivory.



Ivory said they do have information on the other two suspects, and authorities are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jeff Way at 248-698-4404.



