Public Hearing Set For Legacy Hills Condo Project In Genoa Twp.

March 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public hearing is set next week regarding a proposed rezoning ordinance for a condo project in Genoa Township.



The proposed rezoning is for four vacant parcels totaling approximately 127.57 acres, located at the northwest corner of Challis and Bauer Roads.



The proposed rezoning request is from Agriculture to Low Density Residential with a Residential Planned Unit Development or RPUD overlay. The proposal is for a 55-unit site condominium development called “Legacy Hills”. The applicant is Pulte Homes of Michigan.



A public hearing is scheduled to take place during Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, which starts at 6:30 at the Genoa Township Hall. A virtual option is also now available.



At its last meeting, the board introduced and conducted the first reading on the proposed rezoning ordinance. The second reading and consideration for adoption are set for Monday.



A handful of residents spoke during an earlier public hearing before the Planning Commission – commenting on the removal of trees and tree clearing, other environmental concerns, construction noise, and the high cost of housing. It was stated during that meeting that standards were met, the project is reasonable and consistent with the surrounding area, the rezoning conforms with the master plan, and the density has been reduced.



The project has been in the works for a year. Developers have agreed to install a sidewalk and public access connecting their development down to Bauer Road and Challis intersection – which residents were said to have deemed a better benefit than a walking path.



Both the Township Planning Commission and the Livingston County Planning Commission earlier recommended approval.