Concrete Repairs Begin Monday At Key Novi Intersection

June 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A repair project gets underway next week in the Novi area that may affect Livingston County commuters.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to begin concrete repairs at the Grand River Avenue/Novi Road intersection on Monday, June 14. The project is expected to last through most of the summer and be completed by early September on the intersection, which carries nearly 50,000 vehicles each day.



Road Commission officials say the construction will be split into two stages requiring separate road closures of Grand River Avenue at Novi Road, while Novi Road will only have one lane open in each direction during the project. Stage 1, which starts Monday, requires the closure of Grand River from Novi Road west to Crescent Boulevard. During construction, the detour route for Grand River will be Crescent Boulevard to Town Center Drive, back to Grand River and vice versa. Officials note that both north and southbound Novi Road traffic will not be able to turn onto Grand River.



Stage 2, which will require the closure of Grand River from Novi Road east to Town Center Drive, won’t begin until Stage 1 is complete. Overall, the work will replace much of the concrete through that stretch, while adding new curb and gutters and upgrading turn signals and crosswalks. The approximately $1.4 million price tag is 75% funded with federal dollars while the remaining cost is paid by the Road Commission for Oakland County.



For more information on the Grand River Avenue/Novi Road intersection project, visit: http://rcocweb.org/419/Concrete-Slab-Replacement.



Picture - Google Street View