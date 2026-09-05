Concrete Pavement Curing At Roundabout Scio Church & Zeeb Road Roundabout

September 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Concrete pavement work has been completed as part of a roundabout project in Lodi and Scio Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission reports the concrete pavement is now fully in-place and curing at the new Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road roundabout on the border of both townships.



The contractor is set to begin applying pavement markings, installing signs, and restoring the roadside, while DTE Energy concurrently installs new streetlights.



The project had some setbacks and delays in August after a motorist deliberately cut the zip ties on safety barricades to bypass the closure, and then drove over freshly poured concrete and destroyed essential load transfer bars.



The intersection of Scio Church and Zeeb Road remains closed to all traffic.



Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour.



All truck traffic is reminded to follow the detour using Pleasant Lake Road and Wagner Road.



A link to the project web page is provided.