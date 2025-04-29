Concert's Goal to Fund Final Restoration Phase of Hartland Music Hall's Organ

April 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Music Hall’s Kilgen Pipe Organ is entering the final phase of restoration.



On Friday, the Cromaine District Library and Hartland Messiah Chorus are hosting a concert to help raise the rest of the money needed to complete restoration of the organ.



Community grants and fundraisers have paid for the first two phases over the past two years, and officials said they hope to raise the final $8,000 through this concert to bring the instrument to mint condition.



“Organists Dr. Rose Stevens and Freeman Tucker will share all-time classics from gaming, movies and music in a concert that is sure to delight the whole family!”



The Kilgen Pipe Organ dates back to the early 20th century, and has been an integral part of the Music Hall. The instrument requires certain maintenance and care to allow it to continue to be played.



The concert begins at 7 p.m. on May 2.



General admission tickets are $25. VIP reserved seat tickets are sold out. Tickets can be purchased through the link below.