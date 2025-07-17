“Concerts At The Courthouse” In Downtown Howell Friday

July 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“Concerts at the Courthouse” return to downtown Howell this Friday.



Concerts are presented by the Livingston Arts Council.



This week will feature Rhythm Society Orchestra – described as "the Midwest's favorite big band ensemble".



The show starts at 7pm on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse off Grand River.



The event is free and family-friendly.



A complete listing of upcoming concerts is available in the provided link.