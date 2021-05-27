Concerts At The Courthouse Return In July

May 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@Whmi.com





A popular summer concert series is returning to downtown Howell.



Concerts at the Courthouse is entering its 22nd season and a variety of local area musicians will take center stage every Friday night throughout the summer on the lawn of the Historic Livingston County Courthouse. The popular program is a free series of concerts presented by the Livingston Arts Council throughout the summer, featuring rock, folk and blues entertainment at an outdoor, pet-friendly venue. It will kick off with Air Margaritaville on July 2nd, a musical tribute to Jimmy Buffet's style of Caribbean soul.



The series runs through the end of August. Some concerts may be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Attendees are encouraged to pack a blanket or chair for the evening’s entertainment.



For updates and a complete concert schedule, visit the provided web link.