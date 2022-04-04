Computer Chips, Chip Away At Car Sales

April 4, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com





A decline for General Motors is a gain for Toyota.



Toyota Motor North America reported its first-quarter sales totaled more than 603,000 units while GM reported it sold about 515,000. It’s the second time Toyota sold America’s largest automaker. While it was a narrow victory, it remains noteworthy. GM had been the largest selling carmaker for decades. The computer chip shortage is hurting all automakers.



Industry analysts say as a whole, automakers lost about 3.3 million units this first quarter compared to the 1st quarter of 2021.