Complete Count Committee Seeking Grant For Census Outreach Efforts

March 15, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s Complete Count Committee is pursuing grant funding that would be used to boost efforts to inform the public about the 2020 Census.



The County’s Board of Commissioners previously approved a resolution to apply for the Michigan Municipal League’s Be Counted 2020 Census grant for $25,000; however, the grant is only offered in the amount of $50,000. The board on Monday voted unanimously to amend the resolution in order to apply for the correct amount. If awarded, the grant would support Census education, communication and outreach efforts within the community.



Being less than a month away from Census Day, Livingston’s Complete Count Committee is stressing the importance of participation from residents. The 2020 Census directly impacts not only the state’s representation in U.S. Congress, but also helps determine state and federal funding down to the county level.



Livingston County Commissioner and Chair of the Complete Count Committee Doug Helzerman says that Census information is used to help distribute $675 billion in federal funds annually, and that each person counted is worth roughly $18,000 of that over a 10 year period. Helzerman recently shared with WHMI that in the previous census it is estimated that less than 90% of all county residents were counted. If the count percentage can be raised by a few percent, it can make a significant difference in the amount of federal and state funding coming to Livingston County.



Census Day is April 1st, and residents will be receiving a mailing on how to participate later this month. The census consists of roughly 10 questions that are confidential with stiff prison sentences and fees to any who compromise it.



For more information, including answers to popular questions, visit www.livgov.com, and select census icon from the banner.