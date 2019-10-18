Competency Exam Ordered For Woman Charged In Laundromat Stabbing

October 18, 2019

A Fenton woman charged in connection with a stabbing at a laundromat in Brighton will undergo a competency exam.



A probable cause conference was recently held for 35-year-old Stephanie Rohn in 53rd District Court in Howell. At the hearing, Rohn was referred to the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry for a competency evaluation relative to criminal responsibility.



Rohn was arraigned earlier this month on four counts of felonious assault. She is accused of stabbing two people inside the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry in the 700 block of W. Grand River on September 17th and then stabbing herself. Police say she also attempted to stab a third person, who escaped injury. When Brighton officers arrived at the laundromat just before 12:30pm, they found Rohn holding a large knife against her stomach. Officers were able to “de-escalate” the situation and take Rohn into custody without further incident. One victim was treated at the scene and the other victim sought treatment at a hospital.



The charges against Rohn were authorized by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office after Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt disqualified his office due to a relationship with one of the victims.



Rohn is due back in court for a follow up hearing that was tentatively set for January 13th of 2020. If convicted as charged, she faces four years in prison. (DK/JK)