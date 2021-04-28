Competency Exam Ordered For Suspect In MSP Shooting

April 28, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A competency exam has been ordered for a Grand Rapids man shot earlier this month in Howell Township by a Michigan State Police trooper.



20-year-old Tristan Stavedahl was shot April 16th on Milett Road, north of North Burkhart Road by a Detective Trooper with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) who was in the area searching for a car theft suspect. State Police say that Stavedahl was armed when he encountered the trooper, who opened fire. Officials have not said if Stavedahl fired on the trooper first, or what actions he took prior to being shot. A press release issued after the incident only said that Stavedahl was armed and shot "after a brief encounter." Stavedahl was taken to U of M Hospital for treatment, but has since been released and is lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



In court on Tuesday, his attorney requested a competency and criminal responsibility exam for his client, which was granted by 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain. A review hearing will be held on June 9th. His attorney requested that his client be given bond so he could get treatment for an open wound that has become infected, asserting that he wasn’t getting proper treatment in the jail. Assistant Prosecutor Christina Richards opposed that motion saying there was no indication other than Mr. Stavedahl’s claim. Judge Bain agreed and denied setting a personal recognizance bond, saying the jail offers good medical care and if there was something they couldn’t handle they would make sure it was treated properly.



He is charged with five counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, two counts of felony firearms, and delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.



The incident began at approximately 6am Tuesday, when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned after crashing near Milett Road and Lyton Road. About a half-hour later, another stolen vehicle crash was reported in the vicinity. A female suspect was located by deputies and based on identification left behind in the vehicle, it was determined that a male subject was also involved. Multiple law enforcement units then responded to the area in an attempt to locate him, including the MSP Detective Trooper who shot Stavedahl.



Per department policy, he is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Once complete, a report will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.