Community Theatre of Howell Recreates Classic Radio Shows

April 2, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



The Community Theatre of Howell is presenting a nostalgic trip into the golden age of radio.



You’ll be able to experience the magic of classic radio shows re-created in a free performance on April 28th featuring “Big Town-Pittsburgh Lil,” and “Our Miss Brooks-Board of Education Day.”



Both stories are directed by Peter Brown and produced by Melanie Lemont.



In Big Town, Steve Wilson is a merciless newspaper editor whose reporter Lorelei refuses to write an expose.



In Our Miss Brooks, it’s board of education day, and Miss Brooks has to arrange an exciting ceremony for the superintendent.



For further information, e-mail cth@cththeatre.org



The Community Theatre of Howell, Howell High School Freshman Campus 1400 W. Grand River Ave.