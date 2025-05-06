Community Theatre of Howell Presents "Next to Normal"

May 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Community Theatre of Howell presents the Tony award-winning musical "Next to Normal" this weekend. Cast members Michael Greco and Amanda Cubr dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"Definitely a rock focused theme. A little bit of pop in there too. You definitely get a nice head movement a couple times as you're going through the show," said Greco.



The show focuses on family drama and coping. While there are some laughs, Cubr warned much of it involves adult themes.



"There is a little bit of language and a couple of other things," she said. "If we were to compare it to a movie, maybe a PG-13 rating."



"Next to Normal" Thursday through Sunday at the Howell High School Freshman Campus Auditorium. Tickets are half off through Wednesday.



