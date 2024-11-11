Community Theatre of Howell Presents Musical "One Night a Week"

November 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Community Theatre of Howell presents the musical "One Night a Week" this weekend and next. Cast members dropped in on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"It is about a Broadway dancer who left Broadway and is now teaching local tap class," said Jessica Schindewolf. "It's all these different women primarily, one gentleman, who come from different walks of life."



"One is abused. Another, her husband is cheating on her. And there's one gentleman whose wife has passed away. So, they all bond over the experience of learning tap dance as adults."



Schindewolf says it sounds very heavy, she insists it is a wonderful comedy.



"One Night a Week" runs November 15-17 and November 22-24 at Howell High School Freshman Campus. Click below for more details.



Photo courtesy of Facebook.