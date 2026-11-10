Community Theatre of Howell Presents "Anne of Green Gables" the Musical

November 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Community Theatre of Howell presents the musical "Anne of Green Gables" this weekend and next. Cast members were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison to promote the show, marking the finale of the group's 40th anniversary season.



"We did this previously in 1999 and we have some people, the director was in the 1999 production. He's always had a special place in his heart for this show and he really wanted to bring it to the stage. So, a lot of people who were in the 1999 production are coming back to see it," said Gil Bazil, who plays the character Matthew.



The musical tells the story of Anne Shirley, a spirited orphan who is mistakenly sent to live with an elderly brother and sister, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, on Prince Edward Island, instead of the boy they expected.



"The story is about a young girl who has, all her life, really been looking for a place to belong. Her parents died when she was just a child. So, she has gone through orphanages and homes, where she has to care for other children. It's just been a very, very hard life. As a result, she has created this wonderful imagination and dramatic flare, just to get by," said Gloria Towns, who plays Marilla.



"We end up taking in this girl, not that we want her, we were looking for a boy. But they send us a girl. At first, we're not happy with that thought, but she becomes part of our lives and part of the life of Avonlea, and people just take her in and love her."



"Ann of Green Gables" runs this Friday through Sunday, then again Friday through Sunday, November 20 through 22.



Ticket information and the cast's full interview with WHMI's Morning Drive are linked below.



Photo courtesy of CTH's Facebook page.