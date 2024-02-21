Community Theater Of Howell Hosting Auditions For Radio Hour

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and performers are being encouraged to step into the world of classic radio and help bring iconic characters to life.



The Community Theatre of Howell is holding auditions in March for its upcoming WCTH Radio Hour – which recreates the magic of live radio and celebrates the art of storytelling through sound.



Voice actors and Foley artists (who create sound art) are needed. Organizers say the Radio Shows offer a low time commitment as rehearsals are only once per week. There is no line memorization and the performance is done with scripts in hand. No prior experience in radio theatre is necessary.



Performers age 13 and older are encouraged to audition for roles in the “exciting radio drama reenactments”. The two radio stories that will be performed on Sunday, April 28th include: Big Town – “Pittsburgh Lil” and Our Miss Brooks – “Board of Education Day”.



Auditions will be held at 1400 W. Grand River Avenue in Howell on Monday, March 18th from 6:30 to 8:30pm. The description of characters will be shared at the beginning of the audition process.



The performance will take place on Sunday, April 28th at 2pm. Organizers say there may be one off-site performance on Sunday, May 5th.



Cast selection will be available on the Community Theatre of Howell’s website on Tuesday, March 19th. A link is provided. More information is also available in the attached release.