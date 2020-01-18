Volunteer Commission Supports Several MLK Day Programs

January 18, 2020

A state commission that works with volunteers to the benefit of local communities is supporting almost 30 events, including 2 locally, for Martin Luther King Jr Day.



The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced this week that they are supporting 29 volunteer projects across Michigan in honor of Martin Luther King Jr, all weekend. The MCSC utilizes service as a strategy to address pressing issues across the state while empowering volunteers to strengthen local communities. They expect that more than 4,400 volunteers serving a combined 15,000 volunteer hours will participate in these events this weekend. The commission’s support will allow several organizations to work with volunteers by tutoring and mentoring children, painting schools and senior centers, delivering meals, and more.



On the docket, locally, MCSC is supporting St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fowlerville and Kids Who Care, as students from Fowlerville Junior High will be packaging meals for starving students. In Milford, the Kids Coalition Against Hunger will be preparing meal packets for local shelters and food banks.



Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes says “Volunteering is a wonderful way to honor the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” In 2019-2020, the MCSC is granting more than $21-million in federal funds to local communities for helping these volunteer programs.



More information can be found by visiting www.Michigan.gov/volunteer.