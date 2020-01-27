Community Scholarship Program Seeking Eligible Applicants

January 27, 2020

High school seniors in Livingston County, including those looking at attending trade schools, are being encouraged to apply for an annual community scholarship.



Up to ten scholarships of $1,000 each are available for Livingston County high school seniors as part of First National Bank’s 2020 Community Scholarship Program. The scholarships are available to local students regardless of whether they attend public, private or charter schools, or are home schooled, to continue their academic or vocational education. First National Bank is hoping to grant 5 of the awards to students pursuing an education in the trades. Five teacher classroom grants of $250 will also be presented as part of the scholarship program.



The selection criteria focuses on academics with a minimum 3.0 GPA required, community service participation, a written essay, recommendation letters, and challenges, if any, overcome to graduate. Completed applications are due by March 20th and the recipients will be announced at the various schools scholarship events and at a dinner hosted by First National for the recipients, their family and invited guests. The teacher classroom grants will be selected as part of the scholarship process so no application is necessary. More than $250,000 has been provided since the program’s inception.



Scholarship applications are available online through the link below, local branch offices, or from high school counselors. (JK)