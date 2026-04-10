Community Rallies Around Fowlerville Couple, Son After Apartment Fire

April 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville community has rallied around a young couple and their infant son who lost everything in an apartment fire earlier this week, including the family dog.



Amanda Glodzik says her son Timmy, his longtime girlfriend Lexi and 1-year-old Waylon have to start all over.



"Furniture. Beds. TVs. My grandson's crib. Clothes. Toys. Absolutely everything, they have to start from scratch. The clothes they had on their back is all they had left of anything. That's completely devastating. They've worked so hard. They're so young," Glodzik told WHMI News.



All the tenants of the apartment house have been displaced, at least temporarily, but a bulk of the damage was contained to Timmy and Lexi's apartment.



"They're staying with me right now," Glodzik added. "The community has been absolutely amazing, getting things together, the GoFundMe, everything. It's been great."



"We're just trying to get them back up on their feet, raise as much as we can. They have to find a new place to live, and start all over as far as furnishing the home and everything like that."



An initial cause of the fire is listed as "electrical," but Fire Chief Bob Feig told WHMI News the investigation was still ongoing.



More information on how to help Timmy, Lexi and Waylon is linked below.